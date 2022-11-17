Detroit Zoo Wild Lights returns this Saturday

Wild Lights, the Detroit Zoo’s annual holiday light display will be ready for the public this weekend!

The holiday experience will run on select weekends and weekdays starting November 19, 2022, to January 8, 2023.

Dates and Times:



November 19, 25-26 (5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

November 20, 27 (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

December 2-3, 9-10, 16-23 (5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

December 4, 11, 14-15, 26-31 (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

January 2-8 (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

The holiday experience will include a lighted trail through the forest that guests can stroll through while listening to holiday music. A Toyland, which features lighted toy sculptures like a 40-foot-long train, and a Wishing Tree. And an indoor lodge where guests can warm up and eat s'mores.

General admission tickets range from $17 to $24, based on the time and day.

There are also four special ticket packages available that give visitors access to the Polar Patio, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year art exhibition, the Polar Express in 4D, a hot cocoa souvenir cup, or all four.

For more information on Wild Lights or to purchase a ticket, click here.