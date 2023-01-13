Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home.

It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m.

The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the frantic phone call he received from his girlfriend.

“I rush to get home and sure enough, the house had been shot up," the man recalled.

His girlfriend, son and brother were frightened out of their sleep.

“(The suspect shot) roughly about 24 to 26 shots. Like a whole clip," he described.

He said he turned his Ring camera footage over to Detroit police and that it’s no longer in his system. However, he said the camera captured a license plate and some of the perpetrator's face.

The man said he had "no clue" who would do this.

"No known enemies. No known problems. No known friends. No known party. No known nothing. (I go to) work, home, work, home," the homeowner explained.

He said a vacant home on the block caught fire not too long after. A neighbor says shootings and house fires have become a problem in the neighborhood.

That neighbor also confirmed with 7 Action News that they picked up a cellphone that was dropped by the suspect in the shooting and handed it over to police.

This incident happened over three months ago, which has the homeowner frustrated with the investigation.

He questioned, "Why is this not being taken seriously?"

The homeowner said, “You have a cellphone. You have his picture on his background. You have the vehicle’s license plate that he rented. OK?"

7 Action News spoke with the Detroit Police Department. DPD states they are investigating and that detectives are still waiting for information to come back regarding that cellphone, which is a key piece of evidence that may help the case move forward.