Detroiters can get a Spin e-scooter using the Lyft app

(WXYZ) — People can now use the Lyft app to get a Spin e-scooters in Detroit under a new partnership.

The alliance between Lyft and Spin rolled out in Detroit on Monday.

Riders can use the Lyft app, rent and pay for Spin scooters without needing to download another app or add new payment information.

"With our bikes and scooters now in 14 U.S. cities, Lyft has made strides to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation,” said Caroline Samponaro, Lyft VP of Transit and Micromobility Policy. "Working together with Spin allows us to expand access to micromobility and serve more people in more areas, all in the Lyft app.”

In the app, riders will see Spin scooters as an option when they search their destination. They can also tap the scooter icon at the bottom of the screen to see all available scooters nearby.

It's expected to expand to Ann Arbor later this month.