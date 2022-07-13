Detroiters react to spot on TIME Magazine’s list of World’s Greatest Places

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit has been recognized by TIME magazine in their third annual list of World’s Greatest Places, citing the city’s people, heritage of design, innovation and diversity. However, people who live in the city tend to cite tangible qualities when describing the city’s charm.

Claude Molinari is the president and CEO of Visit Detroit. He reacted to the distinction of being put on the TIME World’s Greatest Places List.

“We’re so thrilled. I think it’s an incredible validation of everything we’re doing, trying to make Detroit one of the best tourist destinations in the world,” said Molinari.

He admitted, the city just has something special.

“Detroit has such a spirit and there’s a grit here and a vibe and people are very friendly,” explained Molinari.

He said it’s not just about one location thriving either.

“You know, what’s going on in Corktown, what’s going on in Greektown, what’s going in in Midtown. There’s just, everything is blooming here and we’ve got so much development. I just think it’s going to be spectacular for us,” Molinari said.

Loletta Reynolds was born and raised in Detroit. She says people who only knew the city 10 years ago wouldn’t recognize it now.

“This city is electrifying. It’s alive again if that makes sense,” said Reynolds.

In it’s article, TIME Magazine said there’s ‘something magical about the birthplace of the American automobile industry and the Motown music scene. For Reynolds, it’s about those who live and play in Detroit.

“The people, the culture. It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun down here, especially on the weekends. It’s really a lot to do,” she said.

Reynolds explained what brought her out on Wednesday.

“The food trucks! Our food here in the city of Detroit is wonderful. Oh, the pizza, the tacos, I mean, it’s a lot,” she said.

Food holds a prominent place in the hearts and minds of many Detroiters. That fact is abundantly clear to people like Dan Carmody, president of the Eastern Market Partnership.

“This is a place that is ingrained in the character of Detroit,” explained Carmody.

Detroit’s Eastern Market has been around for 130 years. Carmody explained it has been a driver of small business since its inception.

“It’s amazing as you wander around southeast Michigan, truly sometimes the whole state, you bump into people who have the family story about someone who got off a boat or a train and came to Eastern Market and started selling something that led somewhere that could be entirely different, but that’s how they started their business career,” he said.

Naturally, Carmody is biased. He has an idea for anyone looking to get the most bang for their buck.

“I think if I had two hours to spend in Detroit, it would be at the Eastern Market between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm on a Saturday,” he said.

