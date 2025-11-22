Detroit's 22nd annual tree lighting brings holiday cheer to downtown

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's hard not to get into the holiday spirit when you step into downtown Detroit.

Detroit celebrated its 22nd annual tree lighting Friday night, drawing thousands of people to Campus Martius to witness the festive transformation of downtown into a holiday wonderland.

With the flick of a switch, downtown Detroit turned on the holiday cheer as the big Christmas tree lit up for all to see, accompanied by cheers from the excited crowd.

"It's beautiful, it's great to see the camaraderie and the families that come together, it is very, very nice," Mills said.

Joseph Mills brought his family down to see the tree lighting, continuing what has become an annual tradition for them.

"It's a family event that we try to do every single year, this and the parade, we try to get both incorporated," Mills said.

While seeing the tree lighting is a family tradition for the Mills family, I caught up with some people who said it was their first time experiencing the event.

"We're so excited to be down here, we watched it on TV like our whole lives and this is the first year we've come down," Meghan Brown of Byron.

"I love it, this is what Detroit is all about, I love it… this is my first time actually," Diamond Hogan of Detroit said.

Besides the tree lighting, people came downtown to enjoy other holiday festivities Detroit has to offer, including holiday shops, live music and food trucks.

"The music, the smell, the sound, the people, I love it," Yolanda Russell of Detroit said.

"The thing that I think that keeps making me coming down here is how much fun it is, how much new people you meet and like how much great opportunities you have," Braelynn Hines of Detroit said.

When I asked young attendees about their favorite parts of being downtown, 10-year-old Ryleigh Hendon and 11-year-old Skylar Liddy had simple but enthusiastic responses.

"The tree, and the food.. the food!" they said.

If you're looking for a place to feel some holiday cheer, downtown Detroit offers plenty of festive activities throughout the holiday season.

