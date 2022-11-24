Detroit's 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday morning

(WXYZ) — It’s go time for Ross Trumbauer, one of the parade artists working for the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

He made some last-minute repairs and crafted solutions to ensure that the floats look flawless for the big day.

“Normally we are here from about 9 to 10 when it gets closer to parade season, but lately it’s been more like 9 to 1 in the morning,” he said.

The crazy schedule is worth it for Trumbauer who grew up experiencing America's Thanksgiving Parade as a kid.

“It’s definitely been a sense of wonder as a kid going down with my dad, my uncle, and cousins," he said. "Going down to the parade and watching the floats go by. They are so massive when you are a little kid and now being able to come here and build them and you're around them...it's magical."

It’s also magical how quickly a float can be crafted. According to Trumbauer, building a new float from the ground up can take less than a month and a half.

This year, the team of 25 artists created nine new floats to debut on Woodward, a new record.

“We went through such tough times and it’s really our job to protect this brand and make it bigger and better for the people,” Tony Michaels the Parade's CEO said.

The 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.