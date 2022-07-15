Detroit's abandoned Packard Plant recommended for emergency demolition

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The now infamous Packard Plant, which is a massive symbol of blight, is now being pursued for emergency demolition by the city of Detroit.

Located on Concord Street, in a neighborhood where you can see children playing, you can also see the crumbling Packard Plant, leaning up against a thriving business now placing scaffolding down for safety.

“The eyesore. Look at it. The danger of what my neighbor experienced. We have seen bodies found in this building,” says neighbor Valeria Berry. The lifelong Detroiter says for more than 40 years, she’s hoped to see the building restored or demolished. Now, after years of decay, arson fires and illegal dumping, she’s only hoping for the latter to become a reality.

“It’s not safe. It’s full of trash. This is where we live. Our children have to come out and play,” says Berry.

Also, dealing with headaches is neighboring business owner Rick Portwood. His company has had to put down scaffolding to guard against a rain of bricks, as the old Packard is now pushing up against his own property.

“I have debris falling on the building. We have debris falling into the streets,” says Portwood.

During a visit to the site today, we also talked with LaJuan Counts, Director of the city’s Demolition Dept. “We’re here to ensure public safety,” says Counts. She adds “We have been issuing invoices for those owners to be reimbursed for those demos. You need to take care of it.”

So far, calls and emails for comment to the owner of the property have gone unanswered. “I remember just as I was being born as a kid, this building was being shut down, my son is now 40,” says Berry.

We’ve learned if council votes Tuesday for federal dollars to be used for emergency demolition here, then work would begin at this site within 10-15 days.