Detroit's All Things Women Inc. transforms lives impacted by domestic violence

For Jasolyn King, her 3-year-old daughter August is her world.

"I tell August that I love her, she is the biggest blessing I had in my life," said King.

The 24-year-old came to the 'All Things Women Inc.' shelter in Detroit after her relationship with August's father turned ugly post-birth.

"Anything that I did, going to the grocery store, putting gas in the car, or going from one room to another, things got violent. He accused me of cheating on him, so he would hit me, push me off the porch, he punched me in the head," said King.

Jasolyn says she realized what was happening to her was wrong.

"What was preventing you from leaving? asked 7 Action News.

"I was really in love. Each and every night that I thought about it, maybe it's because he doesn't have someone there for him to have his back. Maybe if I stick around, maybe he will change. Things didn't change, they got worse," said King.

The emergency shelter's executive director, Mena Davis says domestic violence is a growing problem.

"Since the pandemic, I know our calls have increased by 400%," said Davis.

According to Haven, an Oakland County-based domestic violence organization, over 100 domestic violence-related homicides occur in Michigan every year. Davis says, in some cases, men are victims too.

"Domestic violence has become a norm in some of these relationships," said Davis.

That's why the nonprofit offers transitional housing and supportive services to women and children impacted by domestic violence.

"Anything they need is all free," said Davis.

Since 2022, over 175 people have benefited from the program, which includes meals, trauma counseling, and job placement among other things.

"The ultimate goal is to love them back to life. To shine them up and show them their worth," said Davis.

Meanwhile, with all the support available at 'All Things Women Inc.,' Jasolyn says she is in a better place, especially since August's dad wants to rebuild a healthy relationship.

"I'm a strong young woman that's willing to build up another woman out there... the support, the hug, they ever got," said King.

To learn more about 'All Things Women Inc.,' head to www.allthingswomeninc.org.