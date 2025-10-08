Detroit's Anchor Bar offers free meals to federal workers during government shutdown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the federal government shutdown continues into its second week, thousands of government workers across the country and in metro Detroit are feeling the financial strain of missing paychecks.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Anchor Bar offers free meals to federal workers during government shutdown

Anchor Bar on Fort Street in downtown Detroit is stepping up to help, offering free meals to federal employees affected by the shutdown.

The iconic restaurant, which has been a Detroit staple for decades and is surrounded by federal buildings, is now picking up the tab for all federal employees who come in for a meal.

"We felt that during these challenging times with the government shutdown that it is only proper for us to give back to those federal employees that simply have not been simply receiving a pay check for the last week or so, and God knows how long that it's going to continue," said Nabih Ayad, the owner of Anchor Bar.

WXYZ

The government shutdown began last week after Democrats and Republicans in Congress failed to reach a spending agreement, leaving federal workers without pay.

Kevin Griffin, a federal employee who stopped in for lunch at Anchor Bar, said the act of kindness is much appreciated as the shutdown continues.

"We haven't been paid for a while. I think this is a great chance for Anchor Bar to give back to federal workers who have contributed so much to the restaurant," Griffin said.

WXYZ

Griffin also praised the restaurant's community service.

"I feel that Anchor Bar is doing a wonderful service," Griffin said.

Other customers have expressed support for the restaurant's generosity during these challenging times.

WXYZ

"I applaud Anchor Bar for acknowledging the government workers as they are going through the dynamics of what's going on in our world today. It's a great gesture and I support it 100% — that's why we are here today," said Alethea Collins, an Anchor Bar customer.

Collins emphasized how helpful the gesture is for those affected.

"It's extremely helpful. I couldn't imagine not getting a pay check," Collins said.

WXYZ

Another customer, Davita Harris, called it generous.

"It was a great idea. I am glad that they thought of the federal employees," Harris said.

Ayad said the restaurant's motivation comes from wanting to support federal employees during the government shutdown.

"We feel a little help would go a little ways," Ayad said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

