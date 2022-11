Legendary Detroit R&B singer Anita Baker will head out on tour in 2023, the first time she'll do a national tour in nearly three decades.

The singer will play Pine Knob on July 2 as part of the tour.

It comes after she held a show in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena over the summer which quickly sold out the arena.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!!” Baker wrote.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17.