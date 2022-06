(WXYZ) — Detroit's own Anita Baker is performing in her hometown this summer! She'll host a show at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 22.

Baker, 64, is an 8-time Grammy Award winner and was also honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 2018 BET Awards.

She's currently performing a residency in Las Vegas, and this will be her first show in Detroit in more than a decade.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m.