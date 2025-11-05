Detroit's Christmas tree arrives at Campus Martius Park ahead of annual celebration

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The holidays are officially taking shape in the heart of Detroit as the city's Christmas tree arrived at Campus Martius Park today, kicking off the countdown to our annual "Light Up the Season" special celebration.

Cheers erupted as Detroit's iconic Christmas tree made a safe landing in Campus Martius Park after a long journey that started more than 200 miles away.

The 62-foot Norway spruce traveled about 200 miles from Scott Locklear's Mesick, Michigan, backyard to the heart of downtown Detroit. For Locklear, watching the tree's arrival was an emotional moment after years of caring for it.

"I can't believe this is happening," Locklear said. "I've been watching that tree grow for 22 and a half years, when it was half its size."

When asked about seeing the tree lifted into its final position, Locklear reflected on the journey.

"I was just like, 'I can't believe it was just in my property yesterday, 200 and something miles away and now it's up here getting hoisted up in the middle of Detroit,'" Locklear said. "I worked down here back in the day, federal building, courthouse, the city of Detroit just means a lot to me and my wife."

While the delivery of the tree took center stage on Wednesday, Detroiters are already talking about lighting up the season in just a few weeks.

Amelia Sharpe, better known as the Christmas Tree Lady, says it's her favorite time of the year.

"That right there, when they hit that switch, that's amazing," Sharpe said.

For 22 years, Channel 7 has kicked off the holiday season live from Campus Martius, and this year the celebration is going bigger and brighter than ever before, connecting communities all across metro Detroit. You can watch it on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. on WXYZ-TV!

For Vanneece Jackson, the celebrations downtown are what she looks forward to the most.

"I think this is going to be a good year," Jackson said. "It's something that Detroit does every year to spread cheer, give thanks."

Mayor Mike Duggan says he'll be there to flip the switch.

"Tree lighting will be another special night in Detroit," Duggan said.

Locklear will also be there, ready to see his beloved tree shine in the city he loves.

"I really can't wait, it's going to be a long three weeks," Locklear said.

