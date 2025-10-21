Detroit's Cody High School breaks ground on new building

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Students at Detroit's Cody High School celebrated the coming of a new era, along with school district leaders and Cody Comets alumni, where generations of students have proudly walked the halls since 1947.

Dakota Johnson, the Class of 2028's president, told 7 News Detroit the current building is "very outdated. They got old windows. The ceilings are falling apart."

The district said there's also no air conditioning, but that's one of many new features going into the new building currently under construction next door.

Brinker Group A rendering of the new Cody High School building in Detroit that's set to open in 2027.

Tuesday morning, a ceremonial groundbreaking took place to commemorate the shift. Cody High School Principal Jason Solomon said there will be a new wing for the band and Junior ROTC.

"We're going to have makeshift furniture. We can adjust seating for learning, being intentional about small groups, for large groups, this type of thing. We're excited about the courtyard we'll have where our band will be able to perform and do fundraisers and those type of things," Solomon explained.

Brinker Group A rendering of the new Cody High School building in Detroit that's set to open in 2027.

Erick McGee, the vice president of the Class of 2028, said "It just looks like opportunity."

McGee and Johnson are scheduled to start learning in the building in the fall of 2027.

"I'm glad that I'm going to be the first class to graduate from that building," Johnson said.

Brinker Group A rendering of the new Cody High School building in Detroit that's set to open in 2027.

The project is funded by federal dollars, according to Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti. He said $90 million in COVID-19 money from the Biden administration made this project and other school projects possible.

Brinker Group A rendering of the new Cody High School building in Detroit that's set to open in 2027.

"Kids know when they're going to an inferior building or not and for too long, they've been going to a Cody High School that didn't meet the talent, potential of those same children, and this investment changes that for at least two generations," Vitti explained.

