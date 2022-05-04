Detroit's Eminem to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1st year of eligibility

(WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Eminem is getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Eminem was one of the 17 artists who were nominated for the Hall of Fame, and he dominated the fan vote, getting the second-most votes.

According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Eminem got 684,237 fan votes, only behind Duran Duran which had 934,880 votes.

The top five artists selected also include Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton.

Other artists who will be inducted under the performer category include Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis as well as Judas Priest will be hoinducted under the Musical Excellence Award.

Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be inducted under the Early Influence Award, and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson will be inducted with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Below is a list of all the artists nominated this year.