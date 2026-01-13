Detroit's iconic Dittrich Fur closes after 132 years, ending family legacy in New Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After 132 years in business, a Detroit family legacy is coming to an end as Dittrich Fur announces its closure, marking the end of an era for generations of customers.

The iconic fur store in Detroit's New Center area revealed over the weekend that it would be closing its doors for good in April. Since the announcement, customers have been flocking to the store one last time to say goodbye. Early Tuesday morning, before the store even opened, a line began forming and stretched down the block.

"I used to come down here with my mom when she would buy her coats and pick them up and store them, so it's just very nostalgic to come out today just to, like one last hurrah," Ayana Smith said.

For many customers, Dittrich Fur was more than just a business — it was part of their family history and a piece of the city's identity.

"It's hurtful because they've been here for a long time," customer Veronica Baber said.

Over the years, the store became an icon and landmark in Detroit.

"It's like a landmark and it's just a big part of the city, so it was very heart-wrenching at first, but then it was just like they had such a great run," Smith said.

For many, the legacy of Dittrich Fur will live on not just in coats, but in song. The store's legendary jingle became a classic that stayed with customers long after they left the store.

Dan Yessian, founder of Yessian Music and the man behind the memorable Dittrich jingle, recalled how it came to be.

"Hal Dietrich had actually called me and said, can you do a jingle for us? And I said, sure," Yessian said. "He said, I'd like you to do something that's going to be very, very memorable."

The jingle became exactly that — a piece of music that would live on for 40 years.

"Had I known that this piece of music would be living on for 40 years, I would have been maybe a little frightened to think, I better make sure it's really, really good," Yessian said.

While the doors are expected to close for good in April, the melody and memories will still play on.

"I can't believe that after a store is closed, that people would continue to sing the song, so we'll wait and see," Yessian said.

After 132 years, the signs may come down, but for this community, Dittrich Fur will always be a part of the city's story.

