Detroit's Labor Day Parade returns as strike looms for the UAW

For the first time in four years, the Labor Day Parade will be taking to the streets again in Detroit.

The parade route will begin on Michigan Ave. and 6th St. in Corktown and head west toward Roosevelt Park where several unions, including the UAW, will take the stage to speak.

It comes as the Sept. 14 strike deadline for the UAW with the Big 3 automakers is less than two weeks away.

During a livestream event on Saturday, UAW President Shawn Fain said Ford made an offer that "insults our very worth," and Fain also accused GM and Stellantis of illegally refusing to bargain in good faith.

One of those workers, Stanford Martin, joined Chrysler more than two decades ago. Now, he's building he Ram pick-up on Mound Rd. for Stellantis.

"It's not going to be the same. Everything is not going to be the way it was. We can't be status quo. We need some changes made," Martins aid.

He and others are still waiting for the outcome of union negotiations with automakers.

Martin said things are harder with rising costs, and that's just one of the reasons he fully supports this process. The UAW is pushing for pay raises, eliminating wage tiers, better health coverage and a 32-hour work week.

At a recent rally, Fain told us what he thinks Labor Day will look like this year.

"I'm excited. There's never been as much energy around the Labor movement as there we've seen you know," Fain said. "We can get there, but the company has got to get serious."

Auto workers tell us solidarity is more important now than ever, and hope a deal can be made with the Big 3 soon.