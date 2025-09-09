Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit's Ladder 4 Wine Bar given national award, called 'one of the most exciting restaurants'

(WXYZ) — Detroit's Ladder 4 Wine Bar has been awarded the "Resy One to Watch Award" from North America's 50 Best Restaurants.

The restaurant on Detroit's west side opened in February 2022 and is co-owned by James and Patrick Cadariu, and led by GM Preston Smith and Head Chef John Yelinek.

Ladder 4 is inside a restored 1910 Detroit firehouse and sources ingredients from farmers they know, and has a deep collection of wine.

"Chef John Yelinek — one of Detroit’s most promising culinary talents — has curated a menu which celebrates classic, comforting ‘grandma cuisine’ elevated with a refined bistro touch. Rather than pursuing novelty, the focus is on delivering beloved favorites with exceptional quality and thoughtful execution," a press release reads.

William Drew, the director of content for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, said Ladder 4 exemplifies the spirit of the award.

"By weaving together locally inspired flavors, innovative techniques and a deeply personal approach, it has established itself as one of the most exciting restaurants in North America today," Drew said in a statement.

“It is rare for us and our peers in Detroit to be recognized on a stage like this, but what makes this award so meaningful is that the entire city of Detroit feels like ‘One To Watch’,'" Yelinek said in a statement. "Our dining scene is full of dedicated chefs, bartenders, restaurateurs and farmers; and when one of us wins, we all win. To receive this honor feels like a recognition of everyone who’s building something here. We’re grateful to be part of the story and to share this moment with our team and our city.”

