Detroit's Ochre Bakery and Astro Coffee closing on May 15

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's Ochre Bakery and Astro Coffee announced they are closing later this month. In a joint Instagram post, they said "we have come to the end of this journey."

Located off Grand River near Warren in Detroit's Core City, Ochre was ranked fourth of a list of the Hot 10 New Restaurants in 2019 by Bon Appétit.

In 2020, Astro Coffee moved operations from their location in Corktown to the roastery right next door to Ochre, and this year, they tore down a wall between the two businesses to open it up more.

In a story we did in 2019, chef and owner Jess Hicks said Ochre was all about connections.

“People who grow the food, to the people who prepare the food to the people who buy the food, it’s like a big beautiful cycle,” she explained. “We are cooking from our heart.”

In the Instagram post, they wrote, "It’s hard to really know what to say in these moments, but we are forever grateful for all of the love and support we have been shown over the last 11 years of having a business in this city. For the customers, growers, partners and employees past and present, we could not have been blessed with a better community to be a part of."

The companies' last day of business will be on Sunday, May 15.