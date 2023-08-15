Detroit's Saffron de Twah closing for 6 months as chef takes a break

Popular Detroit restaurant Saffron de Twah will be closing for six months starting Aug. 25 for a break.

The restaurant posted on social media that Chef Omar Anani will take some personal time to "focus on his physical well-being, mental health, family, and strengthening Saffron De Twah and the Saffron Community Kitchen."

Anani, who recently won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped" and also competed on the final of the "Chopped" All-American Showdown," was also a James Beard Award finalist for best chef in the Great Lakes category.

According to the restaurant, Anani will still do limited catering for special events, continue providing meals for the Saffron Community Kitchen with donations still being accepted at launchgood.com/sck2023 and host ticketed events and pop-ups.

The final day for walk-ins will be Aug. 21, and the restaurant will close from Aug. 25 through March 15, 2024, with the date subject to change.

"The industry is hard on chefs’ bodies and on their mental and emotional health and we know of other chefs who have suddenly passed away from heart attacks or because of severe depression. Given that awareness and the impact of working in kitchens since he was a young kid, Chef has been considering this idea of taking a break for a several months. Last week, he severely sprained his hamstring while at the restaurant, and that was the sign he needed. It’s been 29 years in restaurants and the goal is to rest, not quit," the restaurant posted on Facebook.

Anani will still work with volunteers and work on building upgrades during the break, travel to try new food, and work with culinary leaders in Detroit.