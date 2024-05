DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit’s popular Temple Bar on Cass Avenue is now closed after its facade crumbled.

The manager of the bar tells us they were open last night and there was no situation.

Sometime between last night and this morning, the manager tells us they were notified that the building had crumbled.

We’re told no one was inside at the time and there were no injuries.

The bar is now closed until repairs are completed.