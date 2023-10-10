Detroit's whale mural once again covered up, this time with a Lunchables ad

It's been about a month and a half since an ad on the famous whale mural was removed on the side of Broderick Tower, but on Tuesday, a new one was put up.

The artist, Detroit native Robert Wyland, painted the mural on the side of now Broderick Tower back in 1997.

In 2021, an temporary ad for Rocket Companies was placed over the mural, but storms over the summer damaged the mural and it began coming down in late August.

Many people rejoiced at seeing the whales back on the side of the tower, especially as the Tigers finished their season and thousands flocked to Comerica Park.

The ad says "It's a Pretzel Sword" and is for Lunchables Dunkables, a new snack for kids.