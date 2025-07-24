Detroit's Willis Show Bar to close for the summer

(WXYZ) — Willis Show Bar in Midtown Detroit will close for the summer with hopes to "return with a sustainable future."

"This wasn’t a choice we made lightly. However, given rising operational costs and the seasonal lull in business that hits Detroit each summer, it's clear now is the time to pause, reset, and focus on much-needed improvements for this historic music venue and cocktail bar," the bar posted on its Facebook page. "Our hope is that we can return with a sustainable future — one that supports both the music and the community that have always been at the heart of this space."

Located in the Cass Corridor, the live entertainment venue and cocktail bar originally opened in 1949 until closing its doors in 1978.

In 2018, the bar reopened after sitting vacant for four decades.

The bar is the latest to take a break in the summer. Earlier this year, popular Detroit bakery Sister Pie announced it was taking a summer interlude for "rest and radical reconfiguration."

The bakery is doing pop-ups in Eastern Market and hosting small breakfasts and lunches at its bakery.

