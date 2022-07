RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police confirm an aircraft crash at the municipal airport near Indian Trail, north of 27 Mile Road in Ray Township.

There are reports that three people and a dog were onboard at the time of the crash.

Ambulances are currently on the scene.

Chopper 7 is currently enroute.

The story is developing and we will provide updates as soon as they are available.