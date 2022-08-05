DeWALT recalls more than 1.3 million miter saws for laceration hazard

(WXYZ) — DeWALT announced it is recalling more than 1.3 million miter saws due to a laceration risk.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the saw that is recalled is the DeWALT 12-inch sliding compound miter saw.

The CPSC said the miter saw's rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders, and also cause a laceration hazard for someone who could come into contact with the saw blade.

About 1,364,000 saws were sold in the U.S. and another 118,600 in Canada.

The CPSC said: "This recall involves DeWALT Models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 Miter Saws. The saws have a yellow body with black accents and the DeWALT logo. The model number is printed on the saw’s nameplate. Only saws with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 are affected. For the DWS779 and DWS780 models the date codes are marked on the black plastic motor end cap adjacent to the name plate. For the DHS790 model, the date code is marked on the outside of the plastic yellow housing adjacent to the batteries. Only saws without a green dot on the name plate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in this recall."

DeWALT has received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking, including nine reports of laceration injuries.