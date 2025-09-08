Diana Lewis and Doris Biscoe named as 2025 inductees to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame

(WXYZ) — Michigan Women Forward is honoring Diana Lewis and Doris Biscoe by naming them to the 2025 class of the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame.

The inductees were announced last month. The ceremony will be held on October 22 at the War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Diana Lewis is being honored as a Contemporary Inductee. In announcing the honor, the organization wrote:

Beloved Detroit news anchor Diana Lewis brought warmth, integrity, and authenticity to WXYZ-TV from 1977 until her retirement in 2012, earning more than 20 Emmy Awards and the trust of an entire city. A trailblazer for women—especially Black women—in journalism, she broke barriers while remaining deeply rooted in community service, championing causes from domestic violence prevention to organ donation. From co-anchoring with her daughter to being honored in the Smithsonian’s Oprah Winfrey Gallery, Lewis’s career is marked by historic firsts, professional excellence, and a genuine connection with viewers that made her not just a broadcaster, but a Detroit icon.

Other honorees in that section include Sheri Jones from WLNS, the founding director of the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit, Valerie Newman, businesswoman Marge Byington Potter, and educator Jacqueline Taylor, PhD.

The late Doris Biscoe is being honored as a Historical Inductee, along with the Kalamazoo Ladies’ Library Association. In announcing Biscoe induction, the organization wrote: