Did you know Dave Rexroth was cast in the original 'Twister'? Here’s what happened.

(WXYZ) — Did you know that WXYZ-TV's chief meteorologist Dave Rexroth was cast in the original 1996 'Twister'?

I swear, you work with someone for years and then they drop a story about their life that completely blows your mind.

“They did half the film in Oklahoma City and the other half in Ames, Iowa, which is just north of Des Moines, and I was in the Des Moines market, so they put a call out,” said Dave.

Dave was cast as a news anchor. Bill Paxton — of course — was the weatherman in the scene. Dave said he was getting $75 for his part, his friend who had a speaking line was getting $1,600 — and that gave him an idea.

VIDEO: Extended Cut: Dave Rexroth remembers how he was cast and then cut from Twister

“I chirp up and say, ‘you know, actually it would be like a three-way conversation.’ So the director who's making this $600 million film goes 'fine.' Somebody comes running over and I'm like, ‘oh, good, I'm going to sign the papers, get the 1,600.’ And they said, ‘don't you ever *bleep* talk to the director again … and please sign this paper, you're going to get your 1,600,’” said Dave.

As for his line in that staged “weather chat,” Dave said it was: “That's going to be a hot one.” He said it took three hours to film the roughly 45-second clip.

Dave had just moved to Albany New York’s WRGB when buzz surrounding the premiere really started to ramp up in '96.

“When they found that out, they thought what a nice way to introduce the new guy to the audience. We'll do big promotional stuff … we sold out theaters, giveaway tickets for charity and all this stuff. And then I got cut. So they gave me such a hard time. You know, new guy wants to be friends with Bill Paxton,” he said.

They gave Dave so much grief that they even interviewed Bill Paxton about the scene that never was.

“If it doesn’t help the war effort, baby it’s gotta be cut,” said Bill Paxton in an old interview with his former station about Dave’s scene.

Harsh, but reality. The good news: the royalty checks keep coming — even now.

“I still get paid between $3 and $100 every quarter for something I technically never did,” said Dave.

'Twisters' starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones hits theaters on July 19. And no, Dave did not audition for the sequel, but adds if they ever make a third movie, he’s in.

“If I'm walking, if I'm upright, I'd be part of it. Yeah. Maybe I could be like, you know, the cow goes by in the storm, ‘there goes Dave,’” chuckled Dave.

