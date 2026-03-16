Director from Michigan wins Live-Action Short Oscar for film 'The Singers'

(WXYZ) — A filmmaker from mid-Michigan won an Oscar at the 2026 Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Sam A. Davis is the director of "The Singers," which won the Oscar for Live Action Short Film. It actually tied for the Oscar with "Two People Exchanging Saliva."

During the speech, Davis said, "First, I want to thank my parents, who convinced a kid from Potterville, Michigan, that this was a viable career avenue."

According to a Deadline article, "The Singers" follows a story of the same name, of a group of men who make connections with one another through a singing competition.

In the interview with Deadline, Davis said there were several reasons why he felt compelled to adapt the story.

"I’m from a small town in Michigan, and there were a lot of these people who were really soulful and complete with talents and passions, but you wouldn’t know it at first glance," he said to Deadline.

Davis even told the website that the idea for the bar they filmed in came from a place in Michigan where he had always imagined filming in Michigan.

"However, it became impractical to get everyone to this small town in Michigan, so we ultimately decided to do it in LA and just fake the exteriors," Davis said.