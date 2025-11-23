Disabled veteran killed in Oak Park hit-and-run; police searching for suspect

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A disabled veteran was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Oak Park early Saturday morning, police say.

Watch the story from Tiarra in the video player below:

Disabled veteran killed in Oak Park hit-and-run as police search for suspect

Police responded to the report of a man down in the road at West Nine Mile near Harding Street just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 22.

After lifesaving measures were attempted, the 71-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators told us that the veteran, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by the driver of a dark colored sedan, likely a Kia or Hyundai, heading east. The driver left the scene, and police are looking for them.

Police say that after watching nearby surveillance footage, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m., but police weren't notified of it until 5:20 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at (248) 691-7447.