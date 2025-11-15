Disney and YouTube TV make deal, ABC and WXYZ to return to streaming service

(WXYZ) — An ongoing contract impasse between ABC and YouTubeTV has ended. The current black out for WXYZ-TV in our viewing area should end shortly.

YouTubeTV posted the following update to their blog Friday evening:

We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Disney that preserves the value of our service for our subscribers and future flexibility in our offers. Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN and FX returning to their service over the course of the day, as well as any recordings that were previously in their Library. We apologize for the disruption and appreciate our subscribers’ patience as we negotiated on their behalf.

You can download WXYZ apps here to watch us or watch us live on WXYZ.com.

WXYZ is an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps was not involved in the contract negotiations between YouTube TV and ABC, which is owned by Disney.

We understand it’s frustrating when you can’t access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming.

You can access WXYZ via over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo , Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, and your local cable provider.