Disney pulls ABC stations from DirecTV after negotiations reach impasse

(WXYZ & CNN) — Disney on Sunday pulled ABC stations, ESPN and other cable networks from DirecTV’s lineup as the two companies failed to reach a new distribution deal, leaving millions of sports fans in the dark as the college football and NFL seasons get underway.

The expiration of the carriage agreement between the two companies led to Disney-owned networks going dark for more than 11 million satellite subscribers ahead of Sunday night’s kickoff between the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers, midway through the US Open tennis tournament and days before the NFL season opener.

WXYZ is an ABC affiliate owned by The. E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not part of the current negotiations between Disney, the parent company of the ABC network, and DirecTV, which owns DirecTV Stream. We understand this is frustrating. You can access WXYZ programming over the air, or through other cable providers. You can watch 7 News Detroit on WXYZ.com or on any of your favorite streaming devices. To learn more, visit: KeepMyNetworks.com and 833-Keep-My-Nets (833-533-7696) for additional information.

To read more about the negotiations, click here.

CNN contributed to this report.