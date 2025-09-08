'Disturbed and disappointed': Store owner distraught after clothing shop burglary on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owner of a clothing store on Detroit's east side is distraught after he says his store was burglarized early Monday morning.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

Store owner distraught after clothing shop burglary on Detroit's east side

The owner claims the burglary happened around 5 a.m. at J-Bee's clothing store, located at the corner of Gratiot and Lappin. The damage at the scene was pretty extensive, with the owner telling us that a group of 10-15 people came early this morning, broke the glass, and used a truck to try and pull a steel protective barrier out.

Web Extra: Store owner shares surveillance footage of smash-and-grab robbery in Detroit

Web Extra: Store owner shares surveillance footage of smash and grab robbery in Detroit

Surveillance footage the owner showed us shows the people getting into the store after breaking that barrier. Detroit police are trying to get to the bottom of it.

Waheed Ahmed tells us he checks his surveillance video every night, and saw the burglary in real time, calling 911 as he witnessed multiple people breaking into the store on his cellphone.

Web Extra: See more surveillance video

Surveillance video shows inside J-Bee's

Ahmed said this is the second time in six months that his store has been robbed. He said the thieves made away with half of the store, taking clothing, mannequins and whatever else they could get their hands on.

WXYZ

"(I'm) disturbed and disappointed. And, it's definitely hurting me," Ahmed said. "I've been doing business here a long time here, about 27 years in this location. This is a tough time, and during this tough time, this kind of thing is throwing us so back.”

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Detroit police.

