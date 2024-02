DETROIT (WXYZ) — In honor of Valentine’s Day, DMC Hutzel Women's and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai hospitals dressed up neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients as "Sweet Valentine's" to commemorate the day of love.

DMC Hutzel Women’s & Huron Valley-Sinai hospitals



"Sending love from the NICUs at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, caring for these sweet little Valentines!," DMC said.