DNR: Nearly 19 million fish stocked across Michigan this year

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it has stocked nearly 19 million fish this year, just in time for fall fishing.

According to the DNR, a total of 18,958,970 fish totaling a combined 331.5 tons have been stocked across the state. It consists of 10 different species and one hybrid.

The DNR said fish stocking is an important activity to provide residents and visitors with quality fishing opportunities.

Over the course of the year, the DNR said there have been 417 stocking trips, totaling 91,000 miles and 716 stocking sites.

Also, the department said no fish were lost at the Oden State Fish Hatchery this year, despite the northern Michigan ice storm that knocked out power at the hatchery for several days.

"We had another excellent spring and summer stocking season that will bring ecological benefits and fishing opportunities to Michigan anglers," said Aaron Switzer, DNR fish production manager. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our staff, healthy, high-quality fish were reared and delivered to stocking sites in excellent condition. The numbers produced and stocked hit the targets for most areas."

The number and type of fish vary by hatchery, and in Michigan, there are six state hatcheries and two cooperative hatcheries that work together.

The breakdown by hatchery is:

