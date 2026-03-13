DNR provides tips & info as black bears begin emerging from dens across Michigan

(WXYZ) — As spring approaches in Michigan, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents of several important things as bears emerge from their dens.

According to the DNR, there are an estimated 12,450 black bears across the state, and they'll be emerging from their dens over the next few weeks - many with cubs tagging along.

The DNR said that bears have an extraordinary sense of smell and memory, and can smell food from a mile away and remember that location for years. That includes backyard bird feeders or even a grease-spattered grill.

"When bears get used to human-associated food sources, they are more apt to roam neighborhoods — not flee when harassed by people — and even break into homes and outbuildings for food," the DNR wrote.

The DNR did say that you don't have to request the animal be relocated if a bear is raiding your birdfeeder; however, you can remove the feeder for at least two weeks and the bears should stop coming around.

"Michigan is bear country,” said Jared Duquette, human-wildlife interactions specialist for the DNR. “And as bears come out of their winter dens, it’s important to remember that we can live responsibly with these magnificent animals and avoid conflicts by following some basic best practices. Take down bird feeders, especially in the spring and summer, clean grills after use, don’t leave pet food outside and wait until collection day to put your trash out.”

In high-density bear areas, you should consider using a bear-resistant trash bin.

The DNR said there are an estimated 10,350 black bears throughout the Upper Peninsula, and around 2,100 bears in the Lower Peninsula. The Lower Peninsula's population is concentrated mainly in the northern part, however, bears have been pushing south into urban areas of mid-Michigan.

According to the DNr, some black bears leave their dens in March to walk around and stretch before going back to sleep. However, others leave their dens for good.

"Eventually, bears will go searching for more substantial meals, so now is a good time to make sure anything around your home and property that could possibly attract a hungry bear is stored out of sight, smell and reach," the DNR said.

If you see a bear and it notices you, stand still, don't approach, and then move away quietly in the opposite direction. Do not run, as it may trigger a chase response.

According to the DNR, bears typically give birth to two or three cubs in January or February, and the dubs typically stay with their mother for 16-18 months. As the cubs get older, mother bears leave the cubs to forage for food, as fa as two miles away.

