DNR says 2024 Black Lake sturgeon season kicks off Feb. 3; here's how many can be harvested

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers that the 2024 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Taking place on the lake in Cheboygan County, the harvest limit for the 2024 season on Blake Lake is six lake sturgeon.

All anglers must register online to participate in the fishing season, and those age 17 or older must have a valid Michigan fishing license.

Officials will close the season when one of two scenarios occurs: The sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

People can fish for sturgeon on Blake Lake from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day of the season. It will end either at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 or when one of those two scenarios is met. That's when anglers will be notified that they must immediately stop fishing for lake sturgeon.

Anyone who wants to participate must register by Feb. 2 at Michigan.gov/Sturgeon.

Anglers must bring their own bright red flags that are 1-foot diameter or larger to hang on their shanties. Anglers are asked to hang one or more flags in highly-visible locations so DNR personnel know which anglers are pursuing sturgeon.

If people harvest a lake sturgeon, they must immediately contact DNR personnel on the ice.

The state has worked on lake sturgeon rehabilitation over the past two decades with the DNR, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, tribal agencies, Michigan State University and Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership.

The population of sturgeon in the lake has increased over the past 20 years due to rearing and stocking efforts, research and protection of spawning adults, and more.