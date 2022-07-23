Watch Now
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jul 23, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely has contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test.

That's according to an update from his doctor.

The BA.5 variant is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year.

It's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor writes in his latest update on Biden's condition that the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden's treatment plan "in any way."

Biden tested positive on Thursday.

He's been isolating in the White House residence since then.

