Doctors seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases but symptoms are mild

(WXYZ) — With every surge, the COVID-19 virus gets better at evading our immune system.

In Michigan, cases are back up in the red zone.

Urgent care doctor Dr. Ron Kattoo says this time around he's seeing a lot of infections in kids.

The variants of the virus circulating are highly contagious but fortunately, most patients are not getting as sick.

"The omicron infection does not produce a very strong immune response so protection wanes quickly which opens the door for another infection maybe three or four months later," WXYZ's Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi said.

He says originally, breakthrough cases were thought to be rare.

"I've actually heard reports of some folks getting infected for a third or fourth time," he said.

This is why experts say it's so important to get swabbed when you aren't feeling well.

This week, the Biden administration says people could order a third round of free at-home COVID tests. Dr. Kattoo says don't wait, especially if you have any upcoming trips.

"As we saw with the last huge surge it was difficult to get them anywhere. You would wait 4 to 5 hours to get the test and having the at-home test will help in terms of work."

As always, doctors say vaccines are our best protection against serious illness.