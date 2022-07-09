DETROIT (WXYZ) — Questions remain about whether Ehmani Davis, who was fatally shot after a Detroit police officer was killed, should have been locked up instead of out of police custody with a weapon.

The 7 Investigators looked at some of his other recent brushes with the law.

Police were called to a home in Eastpointe back on May 30 for a family disturbance. According to a police report obtained by the 7 Investigators, officers found Davis, 19, outside the home arguing with his mother.

Officers say they tried to talk to the man, who’s now accused in the ambush shooting death of Detroit Police Deparment Officer Loren Courts.

Eastpointe police say, “Davis was loud and yelling and upset about his mother collecting his belongings so he could leave.”

Police reports show Davis started shouting obscenities at his brother, who arrived at the home, including screaming at police that he “would kill that (expletive).”

Davis was charged with a misdemeanor for disturbing the peace and given a $500 cash bond. One of the bond conditions from a 38th District Court judge for Davis was, “no assaultive behavior to anyone.”

It’s not clear whether Davis violated that bond condition when he was later investigated by Eastpointe police for an alleged shooting incident nine days later that had yet to be charged by the Macomb County prosecutor.

Eastpointe police say based on the evidence they had, they could not tell if he was firing at a particular person or just into the air.

Davis’ history also includes pleading guilty in 2021 to a weapons charge for possessing a Taser; he was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Court records show in early 2022, his probation officer said Davis was not complying with the terms of his probation. But in April, the judge released him from probation, saying he had successfully completed it.

Davis was due in court Friday morning for the disturbing the peace case. But that case was dismissed since Davis was killed by Detroit police for gunning down their fellow officer.

