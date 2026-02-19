DOJ investigating Detroit schools, 2 other Michigan districts over sex orientation & ideology instruction

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Department of Justice is investigating the Detroit Public Schools Community District and two other Michigan school districts.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the DOJ's Civil Rights Division said the investigation is to determine whether or not the districts have included sexual orientation and gender ideology content in any class for students.

According to the DOJ, officials are also investigating Godfrey-Lee Public Schools in West Michigan and the Lansing School District.

"We expect DPSCD to cooperate fully with this compliance investigation," a letter from Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon to DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti reads.

In the letter, the DOJ requested all sex education advisory board codes of conduct, handbooks, and more.

It also lists nine other paragraphs of what the DOJ is requesting from the department, and gives the department a deadline of April 6.

You can read the entire letter below.



Letter on Compliance Review - Detroit Public Schools by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

"The Civil Rights Division has not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of the investigations," a press release reads.

We have reached out to DPSCD for comment.