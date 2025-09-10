Domestic violence groups face potential funding cuts amid state budget talks

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Non-profits supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are bracing for potential funding cuts as state budget negotiations continue, with advocates warning the reductions could put lives at risk.

Federal funds that these organizations heavily rely on are decreasing, and the state's support to provide gap funding was lowered $4 million in a budget passed by state House Republicans. The Senate has yet to approve a budget.

Genavieve Kowalski, a domestic violence survivor, knows firsthand the critical role these organizations play in saving lives.

"If it weren't for First Step, my family, I wouldn't be here today. We were abused for 17 years. My mom, for even longer than that," Kowalski said. "We had advocates there that left and right were making sure we were getting exactly what we needed from food, if we needed housing."

Services at risk include crisis hotlines, shelters

Jeni Hooper, interim executive director of First Step, which supports victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, warned that reduced funding could have deadly consequences.

"Unfortunately, what is going to happen is if there is no services to even meet the need to help survivors, then we're going to also see an increase in those types of lethal assaults," Hooper said.

If the funding is cut, First Step says it will impact services to help survivors navigate the court system, their 24-hour crisis hotline, and their emergency shelter services.

"We all know across the state, across the country, beds are limited. And when somebody is able to find an opening and in the rare moments we are able to make those things happen, that is just a matter of life and death sometimes," Hooper said.

Budget battle over funding priorities

Hooper is urging lawmakers to set aside $50 to $75 million in the budget for nonprofits like First Step. The state House budget sets aside $26 million, $4 million less than what was approved in last year's budget.

Senator Jeremy Moss, a Democrat, criticized the proposed cuts.

"It is shameful and pitiful that House Republicans are proposing to gut millions of dollars in funding for nonprofits that provide critical services for children and adults whose lives are quite literally in jeopardy," Moss said. "From emergency shelter and crisis hotlines to legal advocacy and counseling services, these programs provide a lifeline for survivors of abuse and human trafficking — and House Republicans want to run them into the ground and force them to close their doors. This is not just unconscionable and unethical — it’s a matter of life or death, and Senate Democrats will not stand for it.”

State House Republican John Roth defended the budget allocation, saying it redirects rather than cuts funding.

"The House budget puts a bigger emphasis on helping children – that's not a cut. Our plan moves $4 million in funding from nonprofits to existing advocacy centers, which have a long history of working with victims of crime," Roth said. "Our budget also includes $1.5 million in new funding for crime victims through the creation of the Public Safety Trust Fund. The funding may not look the same this year, but House Republicans are putting law enforcement and crime victims first in our budget planning."

Kowalski urged lawmakers to listen to survivors when making budget decisions.

"I pray that our state legislature really listen to survivors and listen to people who use the services and know how incredible and how much of a lifeline they are to survivors," Kowalski said.

