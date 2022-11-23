Dominican Republic expels 1,800 children to Haiti: UNICEF

Watch Now
Matias Delacroix/AP
FILE - People bathe in the Massacre River on the border between Dominican Republic and Haiti, in Ouanaminthe, Dominican Republic, Nov. 19, 2021. Dominican authorities have expelled at least 1,800 unaccompanied Haitian migrant children in 2022 back to their crisis-stricken country, UNICEF said on Nov. 22, 2022. The Dominican Republic denied the claim. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
HAVANA (AP) — A U.N. agency says Dominican authorities have expelled at least 1,800 unaccompanied Haitian migrant children this year, sending them back to their crisis-stricken country.

UNICEF issued the report on Tuesday. The Dominican Republic denies the claim, which comes amid a government crackdown on migration in response to a cholera outbreak and gang violence in Haiti.

The two countries share a 240-mile border on the island of Hispaniola.

The crackdown has provoked harsh criticism by international observers, including the United States, which have accused the country of mass deportations, racist treatment of migrants and detentions of Haitians in facilities with poor conditions.

