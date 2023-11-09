Watch Now
News

Donald Trump's lawyers ask judge to end civil fraud trial, seeking verdict in ex-president's favor

Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Craig Ruttle/AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists before entering a courtroom in New York Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, to attend the start of a civil trial in a lawsuit that already has resulted in a judge ruling that he committed fraud in his business dealings. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Posted at 12:40 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 12:40:46-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyers are urging a judge to put an immediate end to the New York civil fraud trial that threatens his real estate empire.

They argued on Thursday that lawyers for the state have failed to prove that the former president intended to dupe banks, insurers and others by inflating his wealth on financial statements.

Trump's lawyers are seeking a directed verdict, asking Judge Arthur Engoron to clear the 2024 Republican front-runner, his namesake company and other defendants of wrongdoing at the halfway point of the trial in state Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning