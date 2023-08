MAUI, Hawaii (WXYZ) — In response to the devastating wildfires affecting Maui, the Scripps Howard Fund has established the Scripps Maui Wildfire Relief Campaign as a way to support local grassroots nonprofits who provide direct assistance to those affected by the fires.

If you would like to donate, text "Maui" to 50155 or head to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/mauiwildfirereliefcampaign for the donation form.

You can also use the QR code below to be sent directly to the donation form.