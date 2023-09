EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Eastpointe Police Animal Control Division says they are in urgent need of donations.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, they said they need puppy food, toys and extra dog bowls.

Anyone who is able to donate is asked to bring them to the station as soon as possible.

The Eastpointe Police Animal Control Division is located on E. 9 Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue.