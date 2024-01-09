Don't be a Blatherskite! Wayne State's Word Warriors release this year's list of words to bring back

(WXYZ) — Wayne State University's Word Warriors are back at it again, issuing a new list of words they feel need to be brought back into usage.

RELATED: Not to gasconade, but here’s the 2023 list of words the Wayne State Word Warriors want to revive

According to the school, the program - which is now in it's 15th year - "aims to resurrect long-lost — but not completely forgotten — words."

"<The> annual list is composed of submissions from both administrators of the website as well as the public; participants worldwide have seen their favorite words brought back from the brink of obsolescence at wordwarriors.wayne.edu. New entries are posted there — as well as on Facebook — weekly."

Here is the list for 2024, from the Word Warriors:

