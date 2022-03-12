Don't want to go on a beep hunt? Remember to change your smoke detector batteries this weekend!

(WXYZ) — March 13 marks daylight saving time, and the Detroit Fire Department is encouraging residents to change the batteries in smoke alarms as they change their clocks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three of every five home fire deaths resulted in homes with smoke alarms that don't work or no smoke alarms at all.

The Association states that the death rate per 100 reported home fires with no smoke alarms are more than twice as high in homes with them.

The Detroit Fire Department hosts a "Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery" campaign. DFD has joined the International Association of Fire Chiefs and Energizer Batters to promote this safety habit.

