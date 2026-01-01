DoorDash driver charged after allegedly assaulting Wixom resident who said he was driving too fast

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A DoorDash driver was charged earlier this week after police say he assaulted a Wixom resident who told him he was driving too fast.

Wixom Police responded to this near the intersectiopon of Barberry Circle and Windingway Drive on Sunday, Dec. 28, just after 5 p.m.

Investigators tell us that Ryan Turner, 40, admitted to them that a 75-year-old man confronted him about driving too fast. Turner told police that he felt threatened before punching the man, causing him to fall unconscious and hit his head on the roadway. Turner also said he left the scene after the incident.

The 75-year-old victim, who police identified as Lloyd Poole, is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Wixom Police arrested Turner, who was charged on New Year's Eve with Aggravated Assault. Bond for Turner was set at $35,000 (10 percent cash/surety).