Double Big Mac is back at McDonald’s for a limited time

Posted at 9:24 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 09:25:43-05

CHICAGO (WXYZ) — The Double Big Mac is set to make its return to McDonald’s restaurants today!

First launched in March of 2020, the Double Big Mac features the same ingredients as the classic Big Mac, but with four 100% all-beef patties and more Big Mac sauce.

“Recent updates to the McDonald’s burger recipe are also implemented in the Double Big Mac, including softer, pillowy buns and a juicer, caramelized flavor, making these their best burgers yet,” McDonald’s said in a press release Thursday.

“Customers can always customize their order to match their personal taste preferences, including holding the onions and pickles, or adding even more of the sauce they crave.”

The Double Big Mac is now available for a limited time at McDonald’s locations in the U.S.

"The Double Big Mac can be purchased in store or on the McDonald’s app on its own or as part of a Combo Meal. Prices for the Double Big Mac are determined at individual restaurants and may vary between locations," McDonald's said.

