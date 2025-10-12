Downriver bike shop closing after almost 80 Years

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — After operating for nearly eight decades, a Downriver Bike Shop announced it's closing it's doors for good later this year.

Petri Bikes announced on Facebook that it's last day of business will be Saturday, Nov. 29.

Below is the statement the owners posted to Facebook earlier this weekend:

After nearly 80 incredible years of serving the Downriver cycling community, our family has made the decision to close Petri Bikes (a.k.a. Al Petri & Sons Bicycles.) We plan on remaining open thru November 29th, 2025.

Since 1946, when Al and Joyce Petri first opened our doors, Petri Bikes has been more than a store, it’s been a gathering place, a hub for riders, and a part of countless family stories. From first bikes and race tune-ups to charity rides and local events, we’ve shared the joy of cycling with generations of amazing people.

Over the past several years, the face of retail has changed dramatically, and bicycle retail in particular has become an increasingly challenging space. With those shifts, and with retirement on the horizon for much of our family and team,

we felt the time was right to close this chapter on our own terms.

This isn’t a story of loss, but one of gratitude. We’re deeply thankful for every customer, friend, and supporter who’s been a part of our journey. The relationships we’ve built and the community we’ve been proud to serve, mean more than words can express.

While the bicycle store will no longer occupy its familiar home, the impact of Petri Bikes will live on in the rides, the friendships, and the spirit of cycling that continue to thrive here in Downriver.

From our family to yours, thank you for nearly 80 years of loyalty, laughter, and shared miles.

— The Petri Family

