Downriver couple stranded in Maldives as conflict in the Middle East continues

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver Michigan couple says they are stranded in the Maldives after military strikes in Iran prompted airspace closures across the Middle East, canceling their flight home and leaving them with mounting expenses and unanswered questions from federal officials.

Angela Reid booked the trip to celebrate her husband Baxter's improving health following a cancer diagnosis.

"And it was beautiful and we were having the best times of our lives and then, Saturday happened," Angela Reid said.

On Saturday, the U.S. and Israel began military strikes in Iran. The closure of airspace in the Middle East canceled the Reids' flight on Monday that was supposed to take them from the islands to Dubai, then to France, before eventually heading home.

"Never in a million years when I booked this trip did I think anything like this was going to happen," Angela Reid said.

Baxter and Angela Reid

The couple is now stranded at a hotel in the Maldives, where they say expenses are building up.

"We've been paying about anywhere from $500 to $700 a night including food," Angela Reid said.

With no clear timeline for departure and concerns mounting, the couple says attempts to contact U.S. federal officials for assistance have offered little relief.

"And it's becoming exhausting because the more we ask questions, the less answers we get," Baxter Reid said. "I have cancer, so I have to get back to my appointments and I'm running out of out medication here."

7 News Detroit reached out to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell about the family's concerns.

"I want people to be very cautious in thinking about international travel for the next few weeks," Dingell said.